Local Korean War Veterans Receive Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medals [PHOTOS]

May 3, 2017

Area Korean War Veterans received their Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medals today during a special ceremony at White Mountain Library.

The ceremony honored Korean War Veterans who applied for the medal during the application period last summer and were approved to receive the medal.

A total of 16 local veterans were honored. In some cases, the veteran’s next of kin received the medal on their behalf.

The following veterans were honored during the ceremony:

NOTE: William C. Oliva, Army, of Lyman was honored during the ceremony. He was already received his medal and was not in attendance.

Bernard Arguello, Army; The medal was received on his behalf.

 

Celestino Cordova, Army; His daughter, Rita James, received the medal on his behalf.

 

Louis Dale, Marines;

 

Jack Edwards, Army;

 

James E. Getz, Navy;

 

Walter W Hall, Army; His son, Gary Hall, received the medal on his behalf.

 

Henry H. Holbrook, Army; His granddaughter, Kelly Hughes, received the medal on his behalf.

 

Robert L. Mullen, Army; His spouse, Brenda Mullen, received the medal on his behalf.

 

Pat F. O’Connell, USAF;

 

William M. Presho, Navy; his son, Daniel Presho, received the medal on his behalf.

 

James S. Ruble, Navy; His niece, Mari Campbell, received the medal on his behalf.

 

James LeRoy Saylor, Sr., Navy;

 

Richard D. Schuck, Army;

 

Lee M. Spraker, Army; His daughter, LeAnn Lovato, received the medal on his behalf.

 

Edward E Toner, Army; His sister, Jan Torres, received the medal on his behalf.

 

 

