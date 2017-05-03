Local Korean War Veterans Receive Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medals [PHOTOS]

Area Korean War Veterans received their Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medals today during a special ceremony at White Mountain Library.
The ceremony honored Korean War Veterans who applied for the medal during the application period last summer and were approved to receive the medal.
A total of 16 local veterans were honored. In some cases, the veteran’s next of kin received the medal on their behalf.
The following veterans were honored during the ceremony:
NOTE: William C. Oliva, Army, of Lyman was honored during the ceremony. He was already received his medal and was not in attendance.
Bernard Arguello, Army; The medal was received on his behalf.
Celestino Cordova, Army; His daughter, Rita James, received the medal on his behalf.
Louis Dale, Marines;
Jack Edwards, Army;
James E. Getz, Navy;
Walter W Hall, Army; His son, Gary Hall, received the medal on his behalf.
Henry H. Holbrook, Army; His granddaughter, Kelly Hughes, received the medal on his behalf.
Robert L. Mullen, Army; His spouse, Brenda Mullen, received the medal on his behalf.
Pat F. O’Connell, USAF;
William M. Presho, Navy; his son, Daniel Presho, received the medal on his behalf.
James S. Ruble, Navy; His niece, Mari Campbell, received the medal on his behalf.
James LeRoy Saylor, Sr., Navy;
Richard D. Schuck, Army;
Lee M. Spraker, Army; His daughter, LeAnn Lovato, received the medal on his behalf.
Edward E Toner, Army; His sister, Jan Torres, received the medal on his behalf.
