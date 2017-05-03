Local Korean War Veterans Receive Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medals [PHOTOS]

Area Korean War Veterans received their Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medals today during a special ceremony at White Mountain Library.

The ceremony honored Korean War Veterans who applied for the medal during the application period last summer and were approved to receive the medal.

A total of 16 local veterans were honored. In some cases, the veteran’s next of kin received the medal on their behalf.

The following veterans were honored during the ceremony:

NOTE: William C. Oliva, Army, of Lyman was honored during the ceremony. He was already received his medal and was not in attendance.