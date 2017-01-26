Local Law Enforcement Raises Over $900 During “No Shave November”

Local law enforcement agencies recently raised over $900 to heighten cancer awareness and show support for a Rock Springs woman battling cancer during their “No Shave November” fundraiser.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments participated in the fundraiser.

Participants in “No Shave November” events forego shaving and grow beards and moustaches, and donate to the effort the money they would have spent shaving; women from all three agencies also contributed to the event.

At a special ceremony on today hosted by her employer, the Rock Springs IV Center, city and county officers presented Mindi Vermeulen of Rock Springs with a check for $905. Vermeulen also received special gifts donated by businesses in Rock Springs and Green River.

Speaking on behalf of the three agencies, Sheriff Mike Lowell praised Vermeulen’s courage and expressed the community’s support for her.

“We all have family or friends who have fought your fight,” Lowell told her. “We want you to know you have our admiration, and our respect.”