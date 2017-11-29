Local MMA Fighter To Compete At CFFC 69

It’s brutal. It’s violent. And yet, it’s exciting, edge of your seat action. Cage fights are prime-time TV events, and mixed martial arts is a high dollar industry. Far from the spotlight of the UFC, everyday Americans are stepping into the cage. For one Sweetwater County resident, there is nothing he likes more.

When not working in the mines, Green River Wolves Alum and current Rock Springs resident Nick Mamalis can be found doing what he enjoys, fighting in the cage. Mamalis, a father of three children with twins on the way, grew up in Green River wrestling and playing football, He eventually carried his wrestling career to the college ranks where he wrestled for Western Wyoming Community College.

Mamalis, a ten year veteran in MMA, began his career in college when he answered an ad for MMA fights during the winter months. Mamalis has won approximately five title belts during his career and will fight for his sixth belt on Saturday, December 16th when he travels to Atlantic City, New Jersey to take on Ricky Bandejas for the Bantamweight Championship in Cage Fury Fighting Championship 69.

People can purchase the fight by clicking here.