Local Pitchers Perform Well At State Horseshoe Tournament [PHOTOS]

Several local competitors pitched at the 2017 State Horseshoe Tournament in Worland over the weekend including eight from Sweetwater County, two from Jackson, and one from Big Piney. The tournament took place Saturday and Sunday.

Awards were presented to the top three competitors in each class. Classes were determined by ringer percentage going into the state tournament.

Below are the results for local pitchers:

Elder’s B Class

Melvin (Mel) Banks won Elder’s B Class. He entered the tournament with a 28.33 ringer percentage. His percentage for the tournament was 25.6%.

Men’s A Class

Lorado Reetz, of Jackson, placed first in Men’s A Class becoming the state champion for his second year. Reetz won the state championship in 2015. He entered the tournament with a 39.21 ringer percentage. His ringer percentage for the tournament was 35.19%.

Lane Durrans, of Rock Springs, took second place in Men’s A Class. Durrans entered the tournament with a ringer percentage of 40.57 and had a percentage of 37.32% for the state tournament.

Mark Nussbaum, of Green River, placed fifth in Men’s A Class. He entered the tournament with a 34% ringer percentage. His ringer percentage for the tournament was 25.44%.

Women’s A Class

Lisa Nussbaum, of Green River, placed fifth in Women’s A Class. She entered the tournament with a ringer percentage of 29.33%. Her ringer percentage for the two-day tournament was 27.07%.

Men’s B Class

Brothers Jeff and Nathan Gomez competed in Men’s B Class.

Jeff Gomez, of Green River, place first in Men’s B Class. He entered the tournament with a 28.88 ringer percentage. His ringer percentage for the tournament was 33.33%

Nathan Gomez, also of Green River, placed fourth. He entered the tournament with a ringer percentage of 31.27% and had a percentage of 29.54% for the state tournament.

Women’s B Class

Victoria Ross, of Jackson, took third place in Women’s B Class. Ross entered the tournament with a ringer percentage of 22.56% and had a percentage of 22.69% for the tournament.

Men’s C Class

Brian Nussbaum, of Green River, won Men’s C Class. He entered the tournament with a 20.41 ringer percentage. His ringer percentage for the tournament was 22.92%.

Jeff Drigss, of Green River took fifth in Men’s C Class. He entered the tournament with a ringer percentage of 20.4% and ad a ringer percentage of 20% for the state tournament.

Men’s D Class

Chuck Sandberg, of Big Piney, took second in Men’s D Class.