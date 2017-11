Wyopreps.com has released the 4A Football All-State team and one local player has made the list.

Rock Springs High School senior Bryan Mattinson has received 4A Football All-State honors in the Offensive Lineman category. Last week, Mattinson was also named to the 4A West All-Conference team.

To see the complete 4A Football All-State team, visit www.wyopreps.com.