Local Players Earn 4A All-Conference Honors

Wyopreps.com has released the names of the athletes to earn High School Football All-Conference Honors in class 4A.
West
Wide Receiver
2nd Team
Justus Reese
Jesse Olmos
Honorable Mention
Favor Okere
Offensive Line
1st Team
Bryan Mattinson
Craig Ashe
2nd Team
Will Petrovich
Coleman Welsh
Quarterback
2nd Team
Grayden Buell
Running Back
1st Team
Mason Randall
Honorable Mention
Brenden Jassman
Offense At-Large
2nd Team
Will Petrovich
Defensive Lineman
1st Team
Bryan Mattinson
2nd Team
Will Petrovich
Honorable Mention
Devlin Bowman
Linebackers
1st Team
Adam Forbush
2nd Team
Hunter Flack
Thomas Heikes
Colman Welsh
Defensive Backs
2nd Team
Tristan Profaizer
At-Large Defense
Hunter Flack
