Latest

Local Players Earn 4A All-Conference Honors

TOPICS:

November 17, 2017

Wyopreps.com has released the names of the athletes to earn High School Football All-Conference Honors in class 4A.

Fiesta

West

Wide Receiver 

2nd Team

Justus Reese
Jesse Olmos

Honorable Mention

Favor Okere

Offensive Line

1st Team

Bryan Mattinson

Craig Ashe

2nd Team

Will Petrovich

Coleman Welsh

Quarterback

2nd Team

Grayden Buell

Running Back 

1st Team

Mason Randall

Honorable Mention

Brenden Jassman

McDonald's All Day Breakfast

Offense At-Large

2nd Team

Will Petrovich

Defensive Lineman

1st Team

Bryan Mattinson

2nd Team

Will Petrovich

Honorable Mention

Devlin Bowman

Linebackers

1st Team

Adam Forbush

2nd Team

Hunter Flack

Thomas Heikes

Colman Welsh

Defensive Backs

2nd Team

Tristan Profaizer

At-Large Defense

Hunter Flack

 

 

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Local Players Earn 4A All-Conference Honors"

Leave a Reply