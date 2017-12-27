Local Programs Help During Holiday Season

Programs throughout Sweetwater County have worked to bring Christmas joy to people in need this holiday season.

Various groups collected toys, cash, food, winter clothing and other gifts for people in the community.

Local programs were able to help numerous people from all walks of life. Programs and accomplishments include:

Rock Springs Fire Department Toys for Kids provided toys to about 569 children from more than 250 families.

provided toys to about 569 children from more than 250 families. A total of 52 grandparents were adopted through Sage View Care Center’s Adopt a Grandparent

The Boys and Girls Club Tree of Sharing provided toys for 171 families throughout Sweetwater County including 498 kids.

toys for 171 families throughout Sweetwater County including 498 kids. Able Hands Create a Christmas helped approximately 130 kids this year.

helped approximately 130 kids this year. Approximately 130 seniors throughout the community benefited from Young at Heart’s Tree of Sharing

American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs provided 130 food baskets to families in Rock Springs and Green River this season. Baskets included a turkey or ham, five pounds of potatoes, and $25 gift card to purchase additional meal items.

in Rock Springs provided 130 food baskets to families in Rock Springs and Green River this season. Baskets included a turkey or ham, five pounds of potatoes, and $25 gift card to purchase additional meal items. Mission at Castle Rock’s Angel Tree provided gifts for the 56 residents at the Mission and the Villa.

provided gifts for the 56 residents at the Mission and the Villa. Golden Hour Senior Center’s Angel Tree provided gifts for 19 households.

provided gifts for 19 households. The Cram the Cruiser Event through Wyoming Highway Patrol provided food, clothing, toys, and monetary donations to 94 different families including 256 children.

provided food, clothing, toys, and monetary donations to 94 different families including 256 children. Big Brothers Big Sisters Giving Tree benefitted approximately 25 children in the program.

In addition to those mentioned, multiple other groups and individuals in the community have helped those in need.