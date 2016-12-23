Local Programs Help Those In Need

Programs throughout Sweetwater County have worked to bring Christmas joy to people in need this holiday season.

Various groups have collected toys, cash, food, winter clothing and other gifts for people in the community.

During the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Councilor Tim Savage highlighted the accomplishments of some of the local programs who have provided a helping hand to others this year:

Over 750 kids received gifts from the Rock Springs Fire Department’s Toys for Kids program this year, and about 2000 toys were donated.

Over 50 people adopted grandparents at Sage View Care Center.

765 kids benefitted from the Boys & Girls Club Tree of Sharing.

170 seniors from Young at Heart Senior Center and their pets received gifts from the community.

350 children got jackets, blankets, toys, and other gifts through the Craft and Able Hands group.

In addition to the groups highlighted during the meeting, multiple other groups and individuals in the community have reached out to others in need.

American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 recently made 161 Christmas food baskets for families in need. East Side Elementary and North Park Elementary schools helped to collect food items and the Boy Scouts helped to make the baskets.