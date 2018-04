McKayla Cuthbertson, a 17-year-old Green River girl reported as a runaway, was located on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.

Advertisement

Cuthbertson was reported as a runaway to the Green River Police Department on April 8, 2018 after she left her home without permission and did not return return.

The GRPD sent information to the media and posted on social media asking for the public’s help in finding Cuthbertson.