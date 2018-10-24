Local Runners Get All-State Honors In Cross Country

Many runners in the surrounding areas of Sweetwater County received All-State honors in Cross Country. To earn All-State honors those competing needed to place in the top 10. The state cross country meet took place last Saturday in Sheridan.

In 4A, Rock Springs runners David Medina and Shaunti Longfellow both earned all-state honors for the second straight year for the Tigers. Marcos Valerio was the lone runner for Green River who earned his first all-state award. The Evanston boys team placed three runners while the girls team brought home one all-state honor. Dallin Cardon, Dawson Crofts, Weston Wiley and Heidi Barton all brought home hardware for the Red Devils. Crofts and Wiley both brought home their second straight all-state award with Cardon and Barton getting the honor for the first time. Wiley brought home the individual state title to go along with his all-state honor.

In 3A, Lyman’s Elena Jensen and Mountain View’s Travis Harmon both placed for their respective schools. Harmon now has two all-state honors after earning the award in 2017.

Evanston boys and Casper Natrona girls took home the team titles for 4A. Both Jackson boys and girls took home team titles in 3A.