Local Soccer: Lady Wolves Defeat Lady Tigers While Boys Teams Tie

(Rock Springs,Wyoming) – It was soccer rivalry day in Rock Springs yesterday as the Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers played host to the Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves. Both matches were conference games.

The boy’s match started the day and featured two undefeated conference teams. And when play was over, both are still undefeated as Green River (3-0-2) and Rock Springs (3-0-1) played to a 1-1 tie. The Tigers came into the match rated third in the WyoPreps.com 4A state soccer rating while Green River was number six.

Here are the unofficial 4A Boys West Standing after yesterday’s play:

Natrona 4-3, 12 points…6-5, 18 points

Kelly Walsh 3-0-2-1, 12 points…4-3-2, 14 points

Green River 3-0-2, 11 points…6-3-2, 20 points

Rock Springs 3-0-1, 10 points…8-1-1, 25 points

Evanston 1-5-1, 4 points…4-7-2, 14 points

Jackson 1-6, 3 points…2-8, 6 points

In the girl’s match, the Green River Lady Wolves pulled off a 2-1 road win over the Lady Tigers. The win moved Green River into second place in the 4A West standings.

Here are the unofficial 4A West Girls Standing after yesterday’s play:

Kelly Walsh 6-0, 18 points…8-1, 24 points

Green River 4-1, 12 points…7-4, 21 points

Jackson 4-3, 12 points…7-4, 21 points

Rock Springs 2-2, 6 points…7-3, 21 points

Natrona 2-5, 6 points…3-6, 9 points

Evanston 0-7, 0 points…2-10, 6 points