Local Swimmer and Diver Win 4A State Championships

The 4A Wyoming Girl’s high school swimming season came to an end Saturday in Gillette with the finals of the Wyoming State Girls Swimming Meet.

Two local competitors were crowned state champions at the meet. Green River senior Avery Otto won the 100 Yard Butterfly event while Rock Springs senior Avery Ali won the One Meter Diving championship.

Rock Springs Assistant Swim Coach Todd Dulaney was honored as the 4A Assistant coach of the Year.

In the team competition, the Green River Lady Wolves finished fifth in the team competition with 160 points. Rock Springs finished ninth. The Lady Tigers totaled 43 points. Laramie won the team title with 258 points followed by Sheridan, 248 points and Cheyenne Central with 176 points.

Top area individual performances:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 3rd – Green River (Lauren Jensen, Jesse Lauze, Avery Otto, Ashley Jensen)

200 Yard Freestyle: 5th – Sydni Porter (GR)

200 Yard IM: 6th – Lauren Jenson (GR)

50 Yard Freestyle: 3rd – Avery Otto (GR)

1 Meter Diving: 1st – Ali Lange (RS)

100 yard Butterfly: 1st – Avery Otto (GR), 6th – Ashley Jensen (GR)

500 Yard Freestyle: 6th – Lauren Lee (GR)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 5th – Green River (Avery Otto, Ashley Jensen, Lauren Lee, Syndi Sanders)

100 Yard Backstroke: 3rd – Lauren Jensen (GR)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 5th – Green River (Lauren Jensen, Lauren Lee, Ashley Jensen, Sydni Sanders)