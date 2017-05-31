Local Toastmasters To Host Charter Party

The newly formed “Rock Springs Raconteurs” Toastmasters Chapter is hosting a charter party at White Mountain Library this week.

The party will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs.

The organization is dedicated to improving public speaking capabilities and promoting leadership for its members. The normal meetings areheld at 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Two special guest speakers will attend the event.

Refreshments will be provided and time will be provided for people to mingle and speak with club members and visitors.

Get more information on Toastmasters International at https://www.toastmasters.org/.