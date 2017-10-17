Local Toastmasters Perform Well At Contests

Speech contests are a Toastmasters tradition. Each year, thousands of Toastmasters compete in the Humorous, Evaluation, Tall Tales, Table Topics and International speech contests. Competition begins with club contests and local winners advance to compete through the area, division, and district levels.

Rock Springs Raconteurs Toastmasters Group hosted their first club competition on August 31. Members Traci Ciepiela and James Chavez won the local contest and the opportunity to compete in the area contest in Cheyenne on September 22. Traci took first place in the Humorous contest, presenting a speech that was thematic in nature. James received second place in the Evaluation contest by observing a five-to-seven-minute test speech and then presenting a two-to three-minute evaluation of the speech. Both Traci and James are now eligible to go on and compete in the Division 26 contest in Denver on October 28.

Anyone interested in public speaking may join the local Toastmasters club.

Rock Springs Raconteurs meet each Thursday from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs, Room 1003. Membership is open to anyone 18 years of age or older. Please feel free to join a meeting any Thursday.

For more information, contact Rock Springs Raconteurs Club President, Jason Armstrong, at wyojason@gmail.com, VP of Membership, Ryan Fotheringham, at ryan.fotheringham@platt.com, or go to http://www.d26toastmasters.org and click on Find a Club.