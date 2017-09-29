Local United Way Helping Hands Day Recap

The United Way of Southwest Wyoming announced today that 123 volunteers took part in this year’s Southwest Wyoming Annual Helping Hands Day. The event took place on August 26th and generated over $24,936.62 worth of services to those in need in the community. Funds raised benefit local senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and non-profit groups.

Volunteers donated over 1,008 volunteer hours to those in need. Facility repairs, renovations, and beautification projects were all part of Helping Hands Day 2017. Volunteers came from local companies, scout troops, and families that wanted to give back to their community.

In a press release, Kelly Fink, United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Executive Director said, ” We really live in a great community. At United Way we get to see the good in people, we get to see them helping others. Whether it is donating through the annual campaign or volunteering, we see the changes. We get to see the smiles on the faces of people who just need a hand up. Helping Hands Day demonstrates how much can be done in just one day of working together. We are thrilled that companies, their employees and individuals are willing to donate their time and energy to improving the lives of others.”

Although August 26th was set as the official Helping Hands Day, projects were completed throughout August and September to meet the needs of recipients and volunteer teams. United Way of Southwest Wyoming still has projects listed on their website at www.swunitedway.org and will continue to accept volunteers to complete projects.

Pictured above: The York Family: Ryan York, Jody York, Krystian Hazelhurst, Gabrial Hazelhurst, Angel Hazelhurst, Isabella York, and Talon York chose two projects that involved cleaning up a local senior citizens yards. Helping Hands Day projects are still available at swunitedway.org.