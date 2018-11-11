Local Volleyball Players Earn All-State Honors

Many volleyball players in the surrounding areas of Sweetwater County received All-State honors after the state volleyball tournament this past week. In 4A, Katie Banks of Green River earned her second straight all-state honor after being named to the all-state team last year. Ajahonna Archuleta of Evanston earned her first all-state honor for the Lady Red Devils.

Advertisement

In 3A, the state champion Lyman Lady Eagles saw four players bring home all-state honors. McKinley Bradshaw, McKailey Bradshaw, Kassidy Nelson and Kylie Walker all brought home hardware. McKinley Bradshaw earned her third straight all-state honor with her two previous selections in 2016 and 2017. Nelson, along with McKailey Bradshaw, both earned their second straight all-state awards this season. Walker earned her first all-state selection for Lyman.

Aliee Bugas and Lyndee Hereford of Mountain View took home their first all-state selections this season. Pinedale’s Jamie Streit earned her first all-state honor for the Lady Wranglers.

Advertisement

In 2A, Kyla Pollard of Kemmerer earned her first all-state selection for the Lady Outlaws. In 1A, Farson Eden’s Maizee Thoren took home her second straight award for the Lady Pronghorns.

Casper Kelly Walsh took home the 4A team title while Lyman went undefeated on their way to the 3A state title. Wright brought home the 2A state tile and Cokeville took the 1A title.