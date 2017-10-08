Local Women’s Club Cleans Up Exit 107

General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) of Rock Springs had their fall clean-up on Saturday exit 107 of I-80. The Club is responsible for getting the trees planted at the exit with the help of the City, Parks and Recreation and WYDOT.

According to information send to Wyo4News, the idea sprang from member Felicia Hat. She had noticed a single strong tree growing at the exit and wanted to put rocks around it. The idea grew into many trees being planted at this exit. The Woman’s Club then adopted this section to clean-up.

Members participating in Saturday’s clean-up were Leslie Jo Gatti, Marcia Volner, Rue Marie Finney, Betty Lou Auld and Judy Litchfield.

To learn more about GFWC of Rock Spring, visit their Facebook page.