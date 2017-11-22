Locals Come Together To Help Another













On a day when people think about all that they have to be thankful for, Rock Springs resident Linda Thomas is thankful for a new roof donated by members of the community.

After several attempts to repair her damaged roof didn’t work out, Thomas thought the roof was doomed to stay in disrepair. After her son-in-law Randy Rhonda posted about the need online, resident Sonya Gallegos came to her aid and organized the community to help. Within three days, Gallegos gathered the necessary materials to complete the project thanks to generous donations from area businesses.

When the time came to replace the roof, more help came forward when Pinnacle Solutions donated not only the tools, but the manpower needed. With all the help, the project took three days to complete.

Thomas showed her appreciation by providing meals for the workers as they repaired the roof.

Thomas would like to thank all the businesses and individuals who made the new roof a reality including but not limited to Sonya Gallegos, Christy Smith, Jean Long, Joni Smith, Marianne Edmen, Carolynn Green, Dawn Mayo, Troy Thomas and Carl Hudson. In addition, several businesses donated time, money and supplies needed to complete the project.