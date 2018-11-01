Logan Wilson Named MW Defensive Player Of The Week By College Sports Madness

Laramie, WY (November 1, 2018) — Wyoming junior linebacker Logan Wilson has been named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week by College Sports Madness for his performance last Friday against Colorado State.

The Casper, WY native helped lead the Cowboys to a 34-21 win over rival Colorado State in the 110th edition of the Border War between the two schools.

Advertisement

Wilson led the Cowboys with 12 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and one pass breakup in the road victory over CSU. For the season, he ranks number nine in the league and Number 55 in the nation in tackles per game. Wilson leads Wyoming in total tackles with 79.

The Cowboy defense held Colorado State to only 20 rushing yards and 21 points, while forcing three CSU turnovers.

Advertisement

Wilson was a Second Team All-Mountain West Conference selection a year ago as a sophomore, and he was the 2016 MW Freshman of the Year.