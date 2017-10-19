The “Long Dog Derby” Dachshund Races in Rock Springs later this month will help to benefit a local Dachshund rescue.

The fifth annual Long Dog Derby will take place in front of the Train Depot on Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, October 28, 2017. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the races will begin around 11:30 a.m.

Registration for the event is $15.

The Long Dog Derby is organized by the Second Chance to Dance Dachshund Rescue, which is located in the Farson-Eden area.

“It’s a lot of fun. People with Dachshunds enjoy meeting other people with Dachshunds. It seems to be kind of a little club—the wiener dog club,” said Teresa Shively with Second Chance to Dance. “Dachshund owners tend to be just as quirky as their dogs. So they do like to dress them up, and they like to have fun events.”

The event features races of Dachshunds in different age categories and even includes a race for Dachshunds with spinal injuries.

Funds raised by the event benefit the medical fund for Second Chance to Dance Dachshund Rescue.

Food and gently used toys for dogs and cats will be accepted for the rescue’s pantry.

Learn more about Second Chance to Dance on their Facebook page.