Look to Lakes For Great Fishing

Rivers are usually high near the end of May and into mid-June, but you don’t have to give up fishing for the month. You just need to look to some of the great lakes and reservoirs in the region to find more great fishing.

Many of these lakes and reservoirs were recently stocked, increasing fish numbers just in time for your visit. Depending on where you are or what you want to catch, there is something for everyone.

Advertisement

Near Lander, an easy to access location is Luckey Pond where you can catch rainbow and brown trout, grayling, sunfish/bluegill hybrid, and channel catfish. Above Lander along the Loop Road, you can find Worthen Reservoir with brook and rainbow trout and grayling; and Louis Lake with kokanee salmon, brook trout, and some great beaches.

Around Dubois, you should check out the new Pete’s Pond right in town. This brand new pond has been stocked with rainbow trout and grayling. Also, look to Torrey Lake for some good size rainbow and brown trout.

If you want to head towards Shoshoni you will find Middle Depression Reservoir or Badwater Pond with tiger muskie and bluegill or green sunfish. Keep in mind to always check your fishing regulations for limits and sizes on your creel. While Game and Fish has recently found tiger muskie up to 27 inches and 5.55 lbs in these water bodies, tiger muskie less than 36 in. must be released into the water immediately.