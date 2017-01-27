Lower Air Fares Announced By Local Airport Manager

(Rock Springs, Wyoming) In a press release from the Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport, manager Devon Brubaker announced new lower air fares:

Lower fares have arrived at the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport courtesy of SkyWest Airlines who, today introduced a new lower fare structure for local travelers. Nearly all fares to over 170 destination including Denver have been reduced as much as several hundred dollars.

“SkyWest Airlines sees a great opportunity to recapture local passengers by offering competitive fares that will keep travelers flying out of Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport instead of driving to a neighboring airport,” said Devon Brubaker, Airport Manager. “Most travelers would agree that travelling 2 ½ -3 hours, dealing with traffic, paying for parking, and dealing with the hassle of long lines just is not worth the minimal savings.”

The new low fares start as low as $99 each way to Denver with all fare levels being reduced. Southwest Wyoming Travelers are now able to fly to Denver with fares: As low as $99 Each Way with No Advance Purchase Required (Saturday Night Stay Required) As low as $129 Each Way with 21 Day Advance Purchase (No Stay Requirements) As low as $159 Each Way with 14 Day Advance Purchase (No Stay Requirements) As low as $199 Each Way with No Advance Purchase Required (No Stay Requirements)

“These fares are for a limited time,” according to Brubaker. “However, we have been assured that should our community take advantage of these great rates, we will see these rates continue for the foreseeable future.” In addition to these fares to Denver, fares to all other destinations have been reduced as well.

“We encourage the community to see the potential savings for themselves by checking the fares at www.united.com and then using the airport’s “Drive or Fly” function at www.rockspringsairport.com to see how we compare to our neighboring airport.”