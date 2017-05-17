Macayla Arrington Honored As Western’s Outstanding Graduate

A student from Pavillion, Wyoming is this year’s Outstanding Graduate at Western Wyoming Community College.

Macayla Arrington has earned the honor of Outstanding Graduate and will deliver an address to her fellow graduates at Commencement, which takes place at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19th in Rushmore Gymnasium.

Faculty and staff who nominated her for this award stated:

“Macayla exemplifies so many qualities that our institution values in a graduate. She has been thoroughly involved in many on-campus and community activities. Macayla has been a member of the women’s basketball team, a Student Ambassador, involved with the Student Nurses Association and a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society. She has a very positive demeanor and is a person that people naturally follow. Overwhelmingly, one of Macayla’s biggest strengths is her positive attitude.”