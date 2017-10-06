Maestas Pleads No Contest In Double Vehicular Homicide

George Eluid Maestas, 68, entered pleas of No Contest today for two counts of Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle and one count of Driving While Under a Controlled Substance Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Third Judicial District Judge Nena James accepted the No Contest pleas, and a sentencing hearing will take place at 9:00 am on October 12th. Prior to the pleas, Maestas was scheduled to begin trial on October 10th.

No agreement has been reached on a recommended sentence, and Maestas faces a maximum penalty of up to 50 years imprisonment and $25,000 in fines.

The charges stem from an incident on March 10, 2017 when a vehicle Maestas was operating drove into a residence at 695 Evers Street in Green River.

The crash resulted in the deaths of one-year-old Stella Doak and her great-grandmother, 62-year-old Debra DeVries. Frank Johnson was also seriously injured in the incident. The victims were in the home at the time of the crash.

According to court documents, responding officers noted that Maestas seemed disoriented and confused with blood-shot eyes, slurred speech, and poor balance. Officers did not observe alcohol on Maestas’ breath and believed he was under the influence of something other than alcohol. A Drug Recognition Expert evaluated Maestas and reported that he believed Maestas was under the influence of a narcotic analgesic at the time of the crash.

Maestas remains held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $1 million cash or commercial surety bond.