Maestas Receives Maximum Sentence

A Green River man received the maximum sentence today for killing two people and injuring another when a vehicle he was operating drove into a home in March.

George Eluid Maestas, 68, was sentenced to serve 45 to 50 years imprisonment by 3rd Judicial District Judge Nena James.

Maestas pleaded no contest last week for the deaths of one-year-old Stella Doak and her great-grandmother, 62-year-old Debra DeVries, and for seriously injuring Frank Johnson. Maestas was charged with two counts of Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle and one count of Driving While Under a Controlled Substance Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Judge James sentenced Maestas to serve 18 to 20 years imprisonment for each Aggravated Vehicular Homicide Charge and nine to 10 years for the Driving Under The Influence Charge. The sentences will be served consecutively.

The sentencing hearing lasted all day Thursday and into the morning Friday and included emotional testimony from victims, family members, first responders, investigators, and a friend of Maestas’.

Ann Mandros, a friend of Maestas’, testified that she had used methamphetamine and marijuana with Maestas for at least two days before the incident, including the night before the fatal crash.

Mandros said she lied in her initial statement to police, but that she decided to tell the truth because, “It’s the right thing to do.”

Mandros said she believes Maestas is a good person and she felt guilt for testifying against a friend.

“I don’t want to be up here telling you what we did,” said Mandros. “I believe he should be up here and take accountability for what he did.”

Blood tests conducted on Maestas’ blood which was taken the day of the crash showed methampetamine, opioids, and THC in his system. A urine analysis tested positive for methamphetamine, oxycodone, and THC.

Maestas testified in his own defense. He said he was sorry for what he did and admitted to smoking methampetamine the Wednesday before the crash. He denied using methamphetamine the day before and the morning of the incident.

This story will be updated with additional details from the sentencing hearing.