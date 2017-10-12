Maestas Sentencing Expected To Wrap Up Tomorrow

The sentencing hearing is expected to finish up tomorrow for a Green River man charged with killing two people when his vehicle drove into a home in March.

George Maestas, 68, appeared for a sentencing hearing before 3rd Judicial District Judge Nena James today. After hearing testimony from several witnesses, court will reconvene tomorrow at 9 a.m. with coontinued testimony from a Drug Recognition Expert from the Green River Police Department. The state is also expected to call another officer to testify tomorrow before the defense calls their witnesses.

Maestas pleaded no contest last week for the deaths of one-year-old Stella Doak and her great-grandmother, 62-year-old Debra DeVries, and for seriously injuring Frank Johnson. Maestas entered the no conest plea to two counts of Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle and one count of Driving While Under a Controlled Substance Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

No plea agreement was reaced in this case, so Maestas faces the maximum penalty possible for the charges–up to 50 years imprisonment and $25,000 in fines.

Maestas remains held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $1 million cash or surety bond.