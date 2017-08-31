Main Street Market In Rock Springs Today

The Main Street Market, a farmer’s market located in downtown Rock Springs, takes place today in Downtown Rock Springs.

The market will be held every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. through September 14th, 2017 on South Main Street.

The Main Street Market is the oldest and most established farmer’s market in Rock Springs. It will feature local and regional vendors with fresh fruit, vegetables, bath & body products and homemade crafts.

Vendor applications are currently being accepted. Fees are $25.00 for private craft vendor; $50.00 for private food vendors; and $100.00 for commercial vendors. Those interested in exhibiting at the market can call 307-352-1434, email: info@downtownrs.com or download an application from DowntownRS.com.