Main Street Murder Mystery Tickets Now Available

(Rock Springs) The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency annual fundraiser will be held on October 6, 2018, at the Broadway Theater from 4:00 to 8:00 and tickets are now available. Tickets are $35 each and include heavy appetizers, lively music and the opportunity to solve the mystery. A cash bar offering craft cocktails will also be available. Tickets can be purchased at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Rock Springs Main Street/URA office or online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3604182.

This year’s event is a murder mystery set during the 1940’s/World War II era. There will be raffles, silent auction items, and a prize for the person or team who solve the murder. Local actors will assist as eyewitnesses to offer clues and clues will be for sale to help solve the mystery.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Develop, and Arts & Culture. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.