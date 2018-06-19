Maintenance Scheduled for Gookin-White Mountain Road

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – June 19, 2018) Beginning on Friday, a section of well-traveled county road will be undergoing repairs and maintenance.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said Tuesday that the portion of the Gookin-White Mountain Road (County Road 69) from its intersection with Foothill Boulevard to a point just west of Crossroads Park will be milled and paved.

The milling will begin on Friday, June 22, and the paving/patching will follow the next week, Monday through Wednesday, June 25-27.

Lowell and the County Department of Public Works / Road and Bridge ask that drivers exercise caution when driving in this area and follow all traffic control signs and directions.

“If you live in the Clearview Acres area we suggest you use Sweetwater Drive to exit out of the area, if possible,” Lowell said.