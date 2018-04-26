Majhanovich Announces His Candidacy For Re-Election As County Coroner

Today, in a press release sent to Wyo4News, Sweetwater Coroner Dale Majhanovich announced his candidacy for re-election.

Advertisement

A Rock Springs native, Majhanovich has over three decades of service in the Sweetwater County Coroner’s Office. Majhanovich was first appointed a Deputy County Coroner in 1982 and has served as Coroner since 1993.

In a statement in his press release, Majhanovich stated “his ongoing commitment to providing caring, dignified, professional service to the people of Sweetwater County”. He said, “I’ve demonstrated that commitment throughout my 36 years of service with the Sweetwater County Coroner’s Office and it would be a privilege for me to continue that service.”

Advertisement

Majhanovich is a member of the Wyoming Coroner’s Association and the Wyoming Peace Officer’s Associations, and has served four terms on the Wyoming Coroner’s Board of Standards. In 2013 he was recognized, along with his Chief Deputy Travis R. Sanders, for their outstanding service on behalf of the victims of crime in Sweetwater County.