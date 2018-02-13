Make-A-Wish® Wyoming Proclaims Local Wish Day

Green River and Rock Springs, Wyoming – A Community-wide “Wish Day” will be proclaimed in Green River and Rock Springs this Thursday following 14 consecutive days of fundraising events benefiting Make-A-Wish® Wyoming.

Both Rock Springs and Green River High Schools have actively participated in the Kids for Wish Kids® program offered through Make-A-Wish® America. The Kids for Wish Kids program was first introduced in Wyoming in 2000 and both Sweetwater County high schools joined in 2004. This program encourages students, kindergarten through 12th, to raise money to grant the wishes of children who are battling critical illnesses. High school students have creative leeway to craft fundraisers that will work best at their schools and in their communities. The Green River High School and Rock Springs High School fundraising weeks have traditionally ended on the final night with a basketball game between the crosstown rivals.

To celebrate the dedication each school has shown for granting wishes in Wyoming, Make-A-Wish Wyoming will proclaim February 15th as “Wish Day” in both Rock Springs and Green River. The proclamation is intended to be a surprise for both high schools in recognition of their impressive efforts and enthusiasm for wish-granting. At approximately 7pm before the beginning of the boys prep basketball game on Thursday evening at Green River High School, the proclamation announcement will be made with representatives from each community and Make-A-Wish Wyoming present.

“The work of Green River High School and Rock Springs High School truly deserves to be celebrated,” said Tess Kersenbrock, Director of Development for Make-A-Wish Wyoming. “The commitment of each school and their community helps make wishes possible across the state of Wyoming. In the last 33 years, there have been 50 wishes granted in both Green River and Rock Springs combined.”

For more information about the Green River High School fundraising or events contact Amanda Santhuff, Green River High School Student Council Advisor (santhua2@swcsd2.org). For additional information about the Rock Springs High School events or fundraising contact Amberlee Beardsley, Rock Springs High School Student Council Advisor (beardsleya@sw1.k12.wy.us).

About Make-A-Wish Wyoming. Make-A-Wish Wyoming is celebrating 33 years of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. In that time, the Wyoming chapter transformed the lives of more than 567 children. Currently, the chapter is in the process of granting 35 wishes across the state. For more information about the Wyoming chapter and how to become involved, please call 888.WYO.WISH or visit wyoming.wish.org.