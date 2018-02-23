Man Arrested In Evanston For Child Sex Trafficking; Awaits Extradition To Utah

A man wanted in Utah for child sex trafficking charges was arrested in Evanston early this morning.

Joseph Moore was wanted by Utah Law Enforcement Authorities for charges of Human Trafficking of a Child – First Degree Felony, Aggravated Exploitation of Prostitution Involving a Child – First Degree Felony, Human Trafficking for Forced Sexual Exploitation – Second Degree Felony, Aggravated Exploitation of Prostitution – Second Degree Felony.

The Evanston Police Department was notified yesterday by Utah Law Enforcement that Moore may be in the Evanston area.

An active investigation revealed Moore’s local address and contact was attempted yesterday. However, that attempt was unsuccessful. Moore’s suspected location was placed under surveillance until early this morning. Through the course of the investigation, it was confirmed Moore was inside his residence.

The necessary measures were taken to secure the surrounding neighborhood by the Evanston Police Department to ensure the safety of the surrounding residents. Negotiations were established with Moore where he surrendered to officers at the scene. He was taken into custody without incident.

Moore was transported to the Uinta County Detention Facility where he was served with a warrant.

Moore is being held until the extradition hearing can be established for his return to the Utah Authorities.