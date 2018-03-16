Man Arrested in Uinta County After High Speed Pursuit/Crash

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Uinta County today after leading law enforcement on a chase which reached speeds over 100 miles per hour before crashing.

Lucas M. Odle was arrested for Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Eluding, Reckless Driving, Driving Under Suspension, Possession with intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and a Felony Warrant out of the State of South Dakota.

According to information from Uinta County Law Enforcement Services, Uinta County Dispatch received a request from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at about 10:40 a.m. today to check the Yellow Creek area of County Road 151 towards the Chalk Creek area of Summit County. Utah Authorities reported that a grey colored Chrysler 300 with a single male driver had been observed at speeds over 100 miles per hour on I-80. Utah Authorities had lost the suspect vehicle and thought he may have went over Chalk Creek.

Uinta County Sheriff Doug Matthews located the vehicle on County Road 151 near the Barker Ranch. As the suspect vehicle passed the Sheriff, it began to accelerate and failed to stop. The vehicle reached speeds over 100 miles per hour on Yellow Creek Road.

Attempts to spike the tires on the vehicle failed as the vehicle traveled through the city cimits. The suspect vehicle continued eluding Sheriff’s Deputies south on Hwy 150 again reaching speeds well in excessive of 100 miles per hour.

The chase came to an end with the suspect vehicle ramming a Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle and crashing into a loading dock which disabled the suspect vehicle.

The Odle exited the vehicle and attempted to elude on foot but was apprehended by Deputies after a short foot chase.