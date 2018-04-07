Manface Mountain Music Festival To Take Place In July In Green River

The Muley Fanatic Foundation will be presenting it’s inaugural Mansface Mountain Music Festival July 13th and 14th at Expedition Island in Green River.

According to Josuha Coursey, Muley Fanatic Foundation President/CEO, “We put together a solid committee last August to get the planning for this event underway. We wanted this event to be outstanding right out of the gate. We have been thinking the last couple of years that a weekend music festival in the shadows of Mansface would not only be a fantastic venue but an awesome opportunity to have a festive weekend of music and fun”.

The lineup includes artists from Wyoming and around the country. Friday, July 13th will feature Nick Gomez of Green River, Many Strings & Company (Utah), Shandryn Trumble (Green River, Wyoming), Freddy & Francine (Los Angeles), and Tallgrass.

Saturday, July 14th will feature, Jeremy Smolik of Green River, Red Butte (Casper, Wyoming), Mean Mary (Nashville, Tennesse), Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine (Hoback, Wyoming), Jalan Crossland (Ten Sleep, Wyoming).

Coursey noted in a press release about the festival, “As a mule deer-based conversation group that has chapters across the Cowboy State, Colorado, Utah and Idaho, the bulk of the MMF support is primarily made up of sportsmen and sportswomen. The music festival aims to bring those together that currently support their efforts but equally important, a new audience to the fold”.

“Truth be known, the non-consumptive user of our beloved resource (deer) exceeds the consumptive user, or those that hunt. That being said, both share the appreciation and admiration for our cherished wild things and wild places. By bringing consumptive users and non-consumptive users together in something that we can all appreciate, live music and good wholesome fun, we can create the opportunity to share our efforts for conservation for both demographics.”



Tickets can be purchased for each day individually or a discounted weekend package ticket is also available. Daily tickets are $30.00 each with two day weekend tickets priced at $50.00. Each ticket to the festival includes raffle tickets for prizes to be given away between each act. On Friday night the grand prize is a Jayco travel trailer from First Choice RV while Saturday night, the grand prize is a nearly $15,000 Stealth Craft drift boat.”

Tickets are available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Green River Chamber of Commerce and also online at muleyfanatic.org by clicking on the festival icon.

The Muley Fanatic Foundation is 501-C(3) Non-Profit organization that was established in 2012. The mission statement of MFF is: To ensure the conservation of mule deer and their habitat and to provide such supporting services to further the sport of hunting and sound wildlife management.