Many 2018 Hunting Applications Open January 2

Many hunting applications open in the new year on Jan. 2.Here is the list with closing deadlines:

Elk: Non-resident applications close Jan. 31 . Residents close May 31.

. Residents close May 31. Deer: Residents and non-residents close May 31.

Residents and non-residents close May 31. Antelope: Residents and non-residents close May 31.

Residents and non-residents close May 31. Spring Turkey: Residents and non-residents close Jan. 31.

Moose, sheep and mountain goat: Residents and non-residents close Feb. 28.

Visit the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website to apply.