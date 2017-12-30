Latest

Many 2018 Hunting Applications Open January 2

TOPICS:

December 30, 2017

Many hunting applications open in the new year on Jan. 2.Here is the list with closing deadlines:

CTS

  • Elk: Non-resident applications close Jan. 31. Residents close May 31.
  • Deer: Residents and non-residents close May 31.
  • Antelope: Residents and non-residents close May 31.
  • Spring Turkey: Residents and non-residents close Jan. 31.
  • Moose, sheep and mountain goat: Residents and non-residents close Feb. 28.

Visit the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website to apply.

