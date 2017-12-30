Many hunting applications open in the new year on Jan. 2.Here is the list with closing deadlines:
- Elk: Non-resident applications close Jan. 31. Residents close May 31.
- Deer: Residents and non-residents close May 31.
- Antelope: Residents and non-residents close May 31.
- Spring Turkey: Residents and non-residents close Jan. 31.
- Moose, sheep and mountain goat: Residents and non-residents close Feb. 28.
Visit the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website to apply.
Be the first to comment on "Many 2018 Hunting Applications Open January 2"