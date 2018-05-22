Many Area Students Earn Wyoming All-State Track & Field Honors

Wyopreps.com has announced the 2018 All-State Track and Field teams and many area athletes made the list.
Boys All-State
4A
Seth MacDonald Evanston
Jaeden Carnahan Rock Springs
Damon Longfellow Rock Springs
David Medina Rock Springs
Erick Salcido Rock Springs
3A
Alex Turner Lyman
Jonathan Anderson Mountain View
Briggin Bluemel Mountain View (2ndTime)
Mason Ozuna Mountain View
2A
Chancy Hunt Big Piney
Adam Willoughby Big Piney
Louis Failoni Kemmerer (3rdTime)
1A
Braxton Applquist Farson-Eden
Clancy Gines Farson-Eden
Carson Jones Farson-Eden
Hagan Jones Farson-Eden
Carter Malec Farson-Eden
Lain Mitchelson Farson Eden (3rdTime)
Boys All-State
4A
Erika Wilson Green River (2ndTime)
Natasha Young Green River
Selena Cudney Rock Springs
Bailee Radakovich Rock Springs
Favour Wanjoku Rock Springs
3A
McKinley Bradshaw Lyman (3rdTime)
Anna Harber Pinedale
2A
McKenzi Davison Big Piney (2ndTime)
Jaynee Hunt Big Piney
Chandler Jones Big Piney
Muriel Jones Big Piney
Melissa Merritt Big Piney
Grace Tanner Big Piney (4thTime)
Kenley Plowman Kemmerer
