Many Area Students Earn Wyoming All-State Track & Field Honors

May 22, 2018

 

Wyopreps.com has announced the 2018 All-State Track and Field teams and many area athletes made the list.

Boys All-State

4A

Seth MacDonald Evanston

Jaeden Carnahan Rock Springs

Damon Longfellow Rock Springs

David Medina Rock Springs

Erick Salcido Rock Springs

3A

Alex Turner Lyman

Jonathan Anderson Mountain View

Briggin Bluemel Mountain View (2ndTime)

Mason Ozuna Mountain View

2A

Chancy Hunt Big Piney

Adam Willoughby Big Piney

Louis Failoni Kemmerer (3rdTime)

1A

Braxton Applquist Farson-Eden

Clancy Gines Farson-Eden

Carson Jones Farson-Eden

Hagan Jones Farson-Eden

Carter Malec Farson-Eden

Lain Mitchelson Farson Eden (3rdTime)

Boys All-State

4A

Erika Wilson Green River (2ndTime)

Natasha Young Green River

Selena Cudney Rock Springs

Bailee Radakovich Rock Springs

Favour Wanjoku Rock Springs

3A

McKinley Bradshaw Lyman (3rdTime)

Anna Harber Pinedale

2A

McKenzi Davison Big Piney (2ndTime)

Jaynee Hunt Big Piney

Chandler Jones Big Piney

Muriel Jones Big Piney

Melissa Merritt Big Piney

Grace Tanner Big Piney (4thTime)

Kenley Plowman Kemmerer

