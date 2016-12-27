Latest

Many Areas Still Getting Wind Gusts Over 45 MPH

December 27, 2016

The Christmas weekend was a windy one here in Sweetwater County.  But, on a comparative basis to other locations in the state, we have been just breezy.  According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, our peak gust on Christmas day was 48 MPH in the Rock Springs/Green River area.

Airport

Yesterday our peak wind gust was 35 mph.  While today’s winds has been relatively light , some parts of the state are still getting extreme high winds.  Here are some Wyoming locations that are still reporting wind gusts over 45 mph.

Fremont County…

7 SW Muddy Gap   80 MPH    1250 PM 12/27

Red Canyon             52 MPH    0525 AM 12/27

Dubois Airport        45 MPH    1035 AM 12/27

Natrona County…

Casper Outer Drive  88 MPH    1151 AM 12/27

Casper Airport          64 MPH     0935 AM 12/27

 

Alcova                         45 MPH    0705 AM 12/27

Park County…

5 WNW Clark            96 MPH    1236 PM 12/27

Powell Airport           61 MPH    0135 PM 12/27

 

Cody Airport              46 MPH    0726 PM 12/26

Teton County…

Summit – Jackson Resort   45 MPH    0630 AM 12/27

 

 

