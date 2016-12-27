Many Areas Still Getting Wind Gusts Over 45 MPH

The Christmas weekend was a windy one here in Sweetwater County. But, on a comparative basis to other locations in the state, we have been just breezy. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, our peak gust on Christmas day was 48 MPH in the Rock Springs/Green River area.

Yesterday our peak wind gust was 35 mph. While today’s winds has been relatively light , some parts of the state are still getting extreme high winds. Here are some Wyoming locations that are still reporting wind gusts over 45 mph.

Fremont County…

7 SW Muddy Gap 80 MPH 1250 PM 12/27

Red Canyon 52 MPH 0525 AM 12/27

Dubois Airport 45 MPH 1035 AM 12/27

Natrona County…

Casper Outer Drive 88 MPH 1151 AM 12/27

Casper Airport 64 MPH 0935 AM 12/27

Alcova 45 MPH 0705 AM 12/27

Park County…

5 WNW Clark 96 MPH 1236 PM 12/27

Powell Airport 61 MPH 0135 PM 12/27

Cody Airport 46 MPH 0726 PM 12/26

Teton County…

Summit – Jackson Resort 45 MPH 0630 AM 12/27