Many Businesses and Agencies Closed Today For New Years

To some workers, today is just another Monday. For many though it is a day off of work in observance of the New Year holiday. The Post Office will be closed today and there will be no mail service. Schools are closed in the Sweetwater School District #1 and #2 today but will resume tomorrow.

Closed today: City of Rock Springs, City of Green River, Sweetwater Country Library, Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.

Open today: Green River Recreation Center (normal hours), Rock Springs Civic Center (9:00 am to 5:00 pm),