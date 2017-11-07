Many Local Players Make Wyoming High School Volleyball All-State Honors

Wyopreps.com has released the names for the Wyoming High School Volleyball All-State Players. Many local players have made the list.
4A
Evanston
- Hailey Barker
- Emmery Wagstaff
Green River
- Katie Banks
- Andri Dewey (All-State in 2016)
3A
Lyman
- McKailey Bradshaw
- McKinley Bradshaw (All-State in 2016)
- Kassidy Nelson
2A
Big Piney
- Grace Tanner
- Cadee Mager
Kemmerer
- Grace Gregory
1A
Farson-Eden
- Maizee Thoren
