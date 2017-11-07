Latest

Many Local Players Make Wyoming High School Volleyball All-State Honors

November 7, 2017

Wyopreps.com has released the names for the Wyoming High School Volleyball All-State Players. Many local players have made the list.

4A

Evanston

  • Hailey Barker
  • Emmery Wagstaff

Green River

  • Katie Banks
  • Andri Dewey (All-State in 2016)

3A

Lyman

  • McKailey Bradshaw
  • McKinley Bradshaw (All-State in 2016)
  • Kassidy Nelson

2A

Big Piney

  • Grace Tanner
  • Cadee Mager

Kemmerer

  • Grace Gregory

1A

Farson-Eden

  • Maizee Thoren
