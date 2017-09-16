Many Rock Springs Tigers Advance In Regional Play

The Rock Springs Tigers Tennis team is playing very well at Regionals in Cheyenne. Today is the final round of play. Here are the results for play up to today.

Boys Results

In Boys Singles #2 John Prevedel has advanced to the final round of the consolation bracket and will go up against Torrington’s Clay Peterson.

Girls Results

In Girls Singles #2 Sasha Bentley has advanced to the final round of the consolation bracket and will face Richelle Fitzsimmons of Torrington.

Girls Doubles #1 will see the team of Smith and Schuler take on the Green River Team of Palmer and Sharp in the finals of the consolation round.