March 1 Sweetwater County Updated Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County updated seven day forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the evening.
Saturday
A slight chance of snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 11am and 2pm, then a slight chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 19. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 12.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
