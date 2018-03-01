March 1 Sweetwater County Updated Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County updated seven day forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the evening.

Saturday A slight chance of snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 11am and 2pm, then a slight chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 19. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.