March 10th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light east after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 1 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1 am and 3 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.