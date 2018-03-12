March 12th Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Scattered rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain between midnight and 3am, then a chance of rain and snow after 3am. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A slight chance of snow before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 9am and noon, then a slight chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after 10pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.