March 13th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the evening.

Wednesday – Isolated showers between noon and 3 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered rain showers before 3 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers before 3 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 7 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 7 pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.