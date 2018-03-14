March 14th Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming: Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming: This Afternoon Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Scattered rain showers before 4am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers between 7pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday A chance of snow showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of rain showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.