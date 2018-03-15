March 15th Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming: This Afternoon Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight Scattered rain showers before 9pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 9pm and midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Saturday Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Scattered rain showers before 9pm, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.