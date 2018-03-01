March 1st Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. East wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. South southwest wind around 9 mph.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.