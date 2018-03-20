March 20th: Sweetwater County Updated Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming: This Afternoon Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Light south southwest wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday A chance of rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday A chance of rain, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Saturday A slight chance of snow showers before 3pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 3pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Sunday A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.