March 2nd Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Patchy blowing snow between 10 am and 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 20. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday – Snow likely, mainly before 11 am. Patchy blowing snow before 10 am, then patchy blowing snow after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Night – Patchy blowing snow before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.