March 2nd Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County updated seven day forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon
Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Saturday
A 10 percent chance of rain after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow before 9pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Patchy blowing snow after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Sunday Night
Patchy blowing snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 32.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
